UK warship seizes 450 kilograms of meth in Arabian Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A British royal navy vessel has seized 450 kilograms of methamphetamine in the northern Arabian Sea in the largest-ever bust by a joint maritime operation in the region. The HMS Montrose seized the drugs Oct. 14 hidden aboard a stateless dhow, a traditional cargo ship that plies the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters. That’s according to a joint task force statement Wednesday. The task force says it is unable to say where the drugs came from, who manufactured them or their ultimate destination. Iran over the last decade has seen an explosion in the use of methamphetamine.