Trump grants clemency to five backed by ally Alice Johnson

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has granted clemency to five people convicted of committing drug and financial crimes. All of the cases were pushed by prison reform advocate and Trump ally Alice Johnson. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says in a statement that Trump decided to grant the clemencies “in light of the decisions these individuals have made following their convictions to improve their lives and the lives of others while incarcerated.” The latest round of clemencies comes less than two weeks before Election Day and as Trump has been hammering Democrat Joe Biden over his tough-on-crime record during his time in the U.S. Senate.