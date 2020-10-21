Thai protesters ask court to revoke order, continue rallies

BANGKOK (AP) — Student activists applied to a court to revoke a state of emergency the government declared to try to rein in Thailand’s growing protests. Demonstrations have continued daily in a movement that calls for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down, for a more democratic constitution and for reforms to the usually revered monarchy. Protesters were gathering Wednesday for an eighth straight day, even though many of their top leaders have been detained and the state of emergency bans public gatherings of more than four people.