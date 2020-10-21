 Skip to Content

Syrian held in German stabbing; Islamic extremism suspected

BERLIN (AP) — A young Syrian has been arrested over an attack earlier this month on two German tourists, one of whom later died, in the eastern German city of Dresden. Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht said Wednesday federal prosecutors had taken over the investigation after determining the attack may have been an act of Islamic terrorism, and that it was being given the “highest priority.” The 20-year-old was arrested on Tuesday evening. The two visitors from western Germany were stabbed and wounded in downtown Dresden on Oct. 4. One of them died later at a hospital.

