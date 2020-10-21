Suburban Chicago man dies after plane crashes near highway

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Chicago man who was seriously injured when the plane he was piloting crashed along a highway Tuesday later died from his injuries. The Cook County medical examiner’s office says 70-year-old Lawrence Jagmin of Frankfort was pronounced dead Tuesday night more than an hour after he was injured when his single-engine Glasair III crashed. The Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft crashed for unknown reasons in a wooded area in Ford Heights. The FAA says the aircraft struck a light pole and a vehicle along an embankment about a half-mile from the Illinois Route 394 south ramp to the Lincoln Highway.