Stormy weather enters the picture for the rest of the week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — We will hear a few rumbles of thunder over the next couple of nights. This occurs as temperatures take wild swings up and down through Friday.

Round #1:

Spotty showers and a few storms exit the area early Thursday morning.

Scattered showers and storms continue to up to sunrise Thursday. A few rumbles of thunder and downpours are possible into early Thursday. After sunrise, the heavier rain should move into southern Wisconsin, with drier weather taking over. Most spots in the Stateline look to be dry by the middle of the morning. The weather stays that way until Thursday night.

In between, temperatures take a big leap. Highs may hit 70° during the afternoon. Winds get a little breezy, with gusts from the southeast at 30 mph.

Round #2:

After a dry day, showers and storms return Thursday evening. A strong cold front pushes this round toward us, which could result in a few stronger or even severe storms.

A slight risk for severe storms is possible late Thursday evening, mainly west of Rockford.

Since we have such warm air ahead of the front, storms pushed along by the front can tap into that some of that energy and become stronger. The risk remains slight for severe weather, however. The areas that have that low chance are eastern Iowa and spots in northwest Illinois west of Rockford. All severe threats are in play, but these should be isolated.

Strong storms fire up Thursday evening to our northwest, but may weaken as we go later into the evening.

Storms fire up after 7 pm and become strong as they move into the Stateline. However, by 10 pm, the storms look to weaken, so most of the Stateline should avoid strong to severe storms. We'll continue to see showers and a few storms into Friday morning, then the weather dries up from there.

Temperatures behind the cold front Friday drop about 20 degrees. We only warm into the low 50's Friday afternoon.

Weekend rain:

The chill that arrives Friday sticks around for the weekend and nearly all of next week. We'll see the upper 40's Saturday, and that may be about as warm as it gets through the end of the month.

Saturday remains dry and somewhat sunny all day, so we get a break from the rain for a short while. By Sunday afternoon, rain showers return. We get on-and-off rainfall into Sunday night, then Monday may provide a rain/snow mix. We'll monitor Monday for the potential for the snow to stick a little like it did this week.

After Monday, the weather dries up for a while. Starting Tuesday, the weather may remain partly cloudy and dry through Halloween.