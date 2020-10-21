Sterling Police arrest man who breaks into a home

STERLING (WREX) — Sterling Police say 34 year-old Joshua D. Green faces multiple charges after breaking into a home.



Authorities say police were called to the 300 block of 6th Ave. to investigate a domestic dispute.



Green allegedly forced his way into a home, hit a family member, and then fled the scene.



Minutes later, police found Green in the 1100 block of E. 5th St. and took him into custody.



Green is charged with home invasion, domestic battery, criminal damage to property under $500, and other charges as well. He was taken to Whiteside County jail.