Spain 1st in western Europe to hit 1 million virus cases

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain has become the first country in western Europe to accumulate more than 1 million confirmed infections, as the nation of 47 million struggles to contain a resurgence of the coronavirus. Spain’s health ministry said Wednesday that its accumulative case load since the start of the pandemic has reached 1,005,295 after reporting 16,973 more cases in the past 24 hours. The ministry attributes 34,366 deaths to COVID-19. As the numbers rise, authorities in charge of health policy in Spain’s regions are tightening restrictions. They want to stem the surge while avoiding a second total lockdown of home confinements that stemmed the first wave of the virus but left the economy reeling.