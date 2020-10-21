Santos named NFC Special Teams Player of Week

CHICAGO — Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos has been named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week in recognition of his performance Sunday in the win at the Carolina Panthers. Santos connected on all three of his field goal attempts and both extra points as the Bears improved their record to 5-1 with the 23-16 victory.

Santos first connected on a 31-yarder in the second quarter to give the Bears a 10-3 lead before connecting on a career-long 55-yarder just before the half, which tied for the third longest in Bears history. He later added another 31-yarder in the fourth quarter to put the Bears up by 10, 23-13, with 9:19 remaining.

Santos is now 10 of 12 on field goals this year (83.3%) while connecting on all 12 extra-point attempts. His 10 makes are tied for fourth most in the NFC.

This marks the first weekly honor of his career and he becomes the first Bear to win the weekly award since Eddy Pineiro after Week 2 last season. In 2016 Santos was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November when he was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.