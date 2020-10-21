 Skip to Content

Rockford Police officer injured in early morning pursuit

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford Police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries in a car crash on Wednesday morning that shut down Kishwaukee St.

According to authorities, Rockford Police tried to stop a car in reference to a shooting incident, but the car fled the scene.

A Rockford police officer pursued the car and then crashed at the corner of 3rd and State St. police said.

The crash shut down northbound Kishwaukee St at 1st Ave, Rockford Police tweeted shortly after 4 a.m. The road reopened around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital.

If you have any information, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

