Report: Exhibits damaged at Berlin museums, unclear by whom

BERLIN (AP) — German media report that dozens of exhibits at prominent museums in Berlin have been sprayed with an oily liquid. Police said Wednesday that an investigation is ongoing, but wouldn’t comment further. The weekly Die Zeit and Deutschlandfunk radio reported on Tuesday night that at least 70 objects at the Museum Island complex, a UNESCO world heritage site in the heart of the German capital, were sprayed on Oct. 3, the 30th anniversary of German reunification. They said that exhibits at the Pergamon Museum, Alte Nationalgalerie, Neues Museum and other sites were affected. It wasn’t clear who might have been responsible.