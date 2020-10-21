Puerto Rico shutters 911 call centers amid coronavirus cases

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico has shut down all its 911 call centers after several employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Public Safety Secretary Pedro Janer said Wednesday night that people should call the island’s emergency management agency or police in an emergency. He said both agencies are operating 24 hours a day. It is the first time the U.S. territory has shut down its 911 call centers. Janer says the buildings will be thoroughly cleaned and he will soon announce when operations at the 911 call centers will resume. It’s unclear how many employees tested positive.