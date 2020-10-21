Pritzker: Illinois State Police now alerted to patrol regions with heightened mitigations

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says Illinois State Police have now been alerted to be on patrol in regions with heightened COVID-19 restrictions.



The governor says ISP can issue citations, but will start by asking people to disperse and warn them.



Gov. Prtizker says the state can take away a business' liquor license, but has been reluctant do so because of the long-term impact it can have on the business. The governor says if a business loses its license for not following guidelines implemented by the state, it can be more difficult to get their license back.

The governor wanted to make it clear the restrictions being implemented by the state are fact-based and science driven.

"It's disconcerting to me that people want to either lie about it or just disbelief the facts...We're not making arbitrary decisions," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor says in Region 8 (which just had new restrictions implemented), the number one place that people said when they were contact traced that they had been to either just before/after being tested, was a bar or a restaurant. The governor says Region 8 is not alone.

"We see that bars and restaurants are a place that people are visiting just before or just after they get their tests. It's part of the data we collect," said Gov. Pritzker.

In Winnebago County, three more businesses were given closure notices for not following state COVID-19 guidelines. ISP has said they'll be in the Rockford region enforcing the new restrictions.