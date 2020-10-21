Pritzker announces COVID-19 vaccine rollout framework for Illinois

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has provided an update on the state's plan to rollout a COVID-19 vaccine.



The governor says the CDC required each state to create a specific COVID-19 vaccine plan for when a vaccine was approved.

Gov. Pritzker says the state's plan does not favor one region over another in terms of who gets the vaccine.



"Our framework in Illinois is designed to provide an equitable distribution across the state with priority access going to our most vulnerable populations," said Gov. Pritzker.

Gov. Pritzker says frontline healthcare workers and first responders who interact with/treat COVID-19 patients will be at front of the line for the virus as well as staff/residents in long-term care facilities.

Despite the development of a plan, the governor acknowledged there are still a lot of unknowns.

"The challenge of designing a plan now, of course, is that there's so much about the vaccines that we don't know," said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor addressed several uncertainties such as how many dosages is needed? 1 or 2? Can the vaccine be stored at room temperature or does it need to be cold?

Despite the framework of the plan, the governor made one thing clear on Wednesday: there will not be a vaccine until it's safe.

"Illinois will not distribute a vaccine until its proven to be safe and effective," said Gov. Pritzker.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike says vaccines will take "many, many months" to actually get into the arms of Illinoisans and there will be a very small amount of vaccines available at once until production ramps up.

"We are thinking very intentionally about the COVID-19 vaccine, and I know there will be a lot of concern about the safety of this vaccine," said Dr. Ezike. "There is a rigorous process that is in development and part of the approval process for the vaccine. There are multiple clinical trial phases to ensure both safety and efficacy."

Dr. Ezike also says the vaccine will be free once it is available, but says providers may provide a small fee to administer the vaccine.

"There will not be a cost to individuals for the vaccine, although providers may charge a small fee to administer the vaccine, which will go towards insurance for those who have insurance. But no one will be turned away from getting a vaccine due to any inability to pay," said Dr. Ezike.

Over the last 24 hours, 69 people in Illinois lost their lives to COVID-19, according to data released Wednesday from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The last time the state saw a 24-hour death total that was higher than Wednesday's was June 17, when 85 people died of the virus in one day.