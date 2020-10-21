PREVIEW: Corn maze in Malta brings back normalcy despite COVID-19

MALTA, Ill. (WREX) — Since the year 2000, Jonamac Orchard has celebrated something local with its annual corn maze. This year, that honor goes to Northern Illinois University's 125th anniversary.

"What this design and concept starts with every year is coming up with a theme that we feel commemorates something local, something historical," said Jonamac Orchard owner Kevin McArtor.

While beautiful from above, the real test of a corn maze is whether or not families have fun while navigating inside it. That's a question the Newberger family who consider themselves corn maze enthusiasts say is an easy answer.

"I think it's the energy of the kids and doing something together," Charlie Newberger said. "You're not checking your watch, you're just kind of enjoying the moment."

