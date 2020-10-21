Pilot killed in Cook County plane crash

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WREX) — An Illinois man is dead after crashing his plane in Cook County on Tuesday evening.



The Illinois State Police say the crash happened on IL 394, near Lincoln Highway in Cook County.



Authorities say for unknown reasons, the pilot crashed onto the ramp to Lincoln Highway westbound and IL 394. The aircraft traveled into the wooded area to the right, according to police.



The pilot was airlifted from the scene and taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries. The pilot's identity has not been released at this time, but police say he was a 70-year-old man from Frankfurt, Illinois.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded and is investigating the crash.