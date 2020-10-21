Optometry says more people getting contacts, different types of glasses

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The COVID-19 pandemic may be leading to more people switching to contact lenses or different types of glasses.

Svetlana Olteanu, an Optometrist with Gulf Coast Optometry in Rockford, says the business has seen more requests for contact lenses due to people having their glasses fog up. She says more people are also wanting different features for their glasses, like blue light lenses. Blue light can come from digital devices like your computer or phone. Research shows that exposure to blue light can affect a person's sleep pattern.

"I think they just want alternatives," said Olteanu. "I think they want contacts for work purposes and glasses as a leisure type of opportunity."

Olteanu recommends doing research if you are looking into getting different types of glasses.