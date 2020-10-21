No. 14 Wisconsin’s rushing attack adapts to post-Taylor era

Wisconsin’s rushing attack will look quite a bit different this season without Jonathan Taylor in the backfield. The Badgers hope it won’t necessarily be that much less potent. Wisconsin begins adjusting to life without Taylor on Friday when the 14th-ranked Badgers host Illinois in their pandemic-delayed season opener. Taylor went to the Indianapolis Colts in the second round of the NFL draft after becoming the first Bowl Subdivision player ever to need just three seasons to rush for over 6,000 yards. Wisconsin’s depth chart lists either fifth-year senior Garrett Groshek or sophomore Nakia Watson as the first-team running back.