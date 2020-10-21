New drive-in movie theatre set to open in Southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- The construction is complete for a new drive in theater located on the former Illinois Star Centre Mall parking lot in Marion, Illinois. The theater and surrounding area will now be known as "The Oasis."

The first event, “Saluki Tailgate Event” is scheduled for October 30th. On Halloween night, the movie "Casper" will be shown as well as "The Rocky Horror Picture Show".

"A programming guide for the month of October and November is currently posted with movies on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, as well as concerts, sporting events, and local community events,” said Rich Miller, Oasis Theater Coordinator.

The 36X50 foot LED screen stands nearly 60 feet above the parking lot where cars will be parked amphitheater style to watch various events. The theater parking lot will hold up to 500 cars with optimal viewing.

“The Oasis Theater is the first completed project of the ongoing renovation of the mall property and the development of the surrounding area. Our hope is that the southern Illinois community enjoys The Oasis today and for years to come,” said Rodney Cabaness, partner in the Marion Center Project.

For tickets, employment, vendor opportunities, sponsorship packages, and for general information go to www.enjoyoasis.com.