NATO chief rules out rushed, early exit from Afghanistan

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance will not be leaving Afghanistan until security conditions allow, even as some U.S. troops might hope to be home for Christmas. The NATO chief said Wednesday that “when the conditions are met, then we will leave together, but not before.” Earlier this month, President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. “should have the small remaining number of our BRAVE Men and Women serving in Afghanistan home by Christmas.” The U.S. armed forces were blindsided by the claim, as were NATO allies. Americans often make up at least half of the troops participating in NATO’s training and mentoring mission in Afghanistan.