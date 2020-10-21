Multiple rounds of showers and storms possible through late week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — An unsettled weather pattern is unfolding across the Stateline, with the first of multiple rounds of storms returning overnight. Heavy rain and lightning are possible, but severe storms could fire before week's end.

Breaking the forecast details down:

There are multiple time periods over the next 48-hours where rain, thunder, and even the potential for severe weather present themselves.

Through 3 p.m. Wednesday: Conditions remain dry, with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures top out in the middle 50s.

Conditions remain dry, with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures top out in the middle 50s. From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday: Scattered showers possible in time for Wednesday evening's commute, with locally heavy rain possible. Rain and storm chances increase by 9 p.m., with more widespread coverage likely.

Scattered showers possible in time for Wednesday evening's commute, with locally heavy rain possible. Rain and storm chances increase by 9 p.m., with more widespread coverage likely. 9 p.m. Wednesday through 3 a.m. Thursday: Rounds of showers and embedded thunder possible, especially north of I-88. Severe weather isn't expected, but heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible.

Rounds of showers and embedded thunder possible, especially north of I-88. Severe weather isn't expected, but heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible. 3 a.m. through 9 a.m. Thursday: This is the period where showers and thunderstorms are most likely, especially between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Lay rain gear by the front door before going to bed Wednesday evening so it isn't left behind in Thursday's morning rush.

This is the period where showers and thunderstorms are most likely, especially between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Lay rain gear by the front door before going to bed Wednesday evening so it isn't left behind in Thursday's morning rush. 9 a.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Thursday: Lingering showers and thunderstorms possible, especially north of I-88 early in the period. Activity should come to an end from south to north by the lunch hour, with dry conditions through much of the daylight hours Thursday. Highs climb into the 70s with gusty winds out of the south during the afternoon.

Lingering showers and thunderstorms possible, especially north of I-88 early in the period. Activity should come to an end from south to north by the lunch hour, with dry conditions through much of the daylight hours Thursday. Highs climb into the 70s with gusty winds out of the south during the afternoon. 6 p.m. Thursday through midnight Friday morning: A cold front inches closer to Northern Illinois, bringing with it storm chances. West of Freeport, storms look most likely by midnight.

A cold front inches closer to Northern Illinois, bringing with it storm chances. West of Freeport, storms look most likely by midnight. SEVERE POTENTIAL Midnight Friday to 6 a.m. Friday: Storms should move through along the passing cold front by this period, with the 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. looking most likely in Rockford. This round of storms could bring a few locally stronger storms, especially north and west of Freeport. There is some uncertainty with whether or not storms can maintain strength, especially with the overnight time frame.

The potential for isolated severe storms is present overnight Thursday into the predawn hours of Friday morning.

