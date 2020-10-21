Mexico Senate kills 109 government disaster, science funds

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party has pushed legislation through the Senate to eliminate 109 semi-independent government trust funds that finance everything from science to movie productions to disaster relief. In a party-line vote Wednesday, the Senate voted to have the government directly administer the money that has gone to the trusts. The lower house already approved the bill and the president is certain to sign it into law over objections from academics, rights groups and state governors. Opponents call it a power and money grab that could hurt scientists, athletes and vulnerable groups by making funding dependent on yearly budget appropriations. López Obrador says the funds are wasteful and lack oversight.