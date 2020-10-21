Lowe homers twice, Rays hold off Dodgers 6-4 to even Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brandon Lowe homered twice and the Tampa Bay Rays held off the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 to square the World Series at one game apiece. Lowe broke out of his extended postseason slump with a solo homer in the first inning and a two-run shot in the fifth that made it 5-0. Joey Wendle also drove in three runs for the Rays. Blake Snell, the 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner, struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings. Nick Anderson got the win, and Diego Castillo the save. Tony Gonsolin was the first of seven Dodgers pitchers and took the loss. Chris Taylor, Will Smith and NLCS MVP Corey Seager homered for LA.