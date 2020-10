ROCKFORD (WREX) — Northbound Kishwaukee St. at 1st Ave. is closed because of a crash investigation, according to Rockford Police.



Police tweeted the announcement shortly after 4 a.m.

Northbound Kishwaukee/3rd St at 1st Ave will be closed due to a traffic crash investigation. Please avoid the area. Will update when the road is clear. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 21, 2020

Rockford Police advised the community to avoid the area.