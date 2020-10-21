Items from Camp Grant Museum to sell at auction, Museum’s owner calling it quits

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hundreds of pieces of Rockford history are about to be auctioned off.

They come from the now closed Camp Grant Museum, which held military memorabilia originating from the early to mid 1900's.

But since the mid-1990's, Yolanda Weisensel and her family made it their mission to collect artifacts from Rockford's former army base, Camp Grant.

"We needed something to pay the bills and our daughter said, 'How about a restaurant?'" Yolanda Weisensel, the owner of the Museum, recalls.

Camp Grant became the theme of the Weisensel's restaurant, named the Command Post, and with a museum to boot.

But like so many businesses, the coronavirus pandemic hit it hard.

"When they closed all the restaurants with COVID, I said that's it, I'm done, I'm not fighting it anymore," Weisensel says.

So, what do you do with more than $100,000 worth of artifacts?

You auction them off.

"Everything is there," Weisensel says. "When I said I was done, everything is going."

That includes photos, uniforms, medals, and even a canon ball, and at the end of the month, live online bidding for the items starts.

Laura Furman, the Curator of Collections at Midway Village Museum, is getting ready.

"It would really allow us to round out the story we can really tell about Camp Grant and all the things that were going on there - just how extensive this facility was and the role it was playing in Rockford's history," Furman explains.

She is trying to raise money for her museum to acquire some of the pieces. You can donate on the Midway Village Museum's website. But Furman explains it's about more than just adding to her collection.

"To be unable to tell that story here and be able to take pride in that role, I think, would just be heart-breaking," Furman says.

She's hoping to keep as many of this local memorabilia right here in Rockford.

If you want to check out the items, and maybe learn a little history, the link to the auction is https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/181766_online-only-camp-grant-military-museum-day-1/.