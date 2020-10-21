Illinois sees highest COVID-19 deaths over 24 hours since June

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — Over the last 24 hours, 69 people in Illinois lost their lives to COVID-19, according to data released Wednesday from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The last time the state saw a 24-hour death total that was higher than Wednesday's was June 17, when 85 people died of the virus in one day.

The youngest person to lose their life to the virus over the last 24 hours is a man in his 30s from DuPage County. Five people in Winnebago County died in the last day as the positivity rate in Region 1 remains above 11 percent.

State health officials have warned about the onset of a second wave and fear the worse of the virus is still to come with the winter months approaching.

According to IDPH, 78 percent of all ventilators in the state are in use. Thirty-nine percent of ICU beds are in use, according to IDPH.