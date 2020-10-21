IDPH: All 9 counties in Region 1 have a COVID-19 positivity rate above 8 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for all 9 counties in Region 1 is above the state's 8% threshold.



According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, as of Oct. 18, all 11 regions were above 8%, with 6 of the 9 regions being above 10%.



Here's a look at each county's seven-day rolling positivity rate as of Oct. 18:

Boone County: 15.7%

Carroll County: 11.6%

DeKalb County: 8.2%

Jo Daviess County: 9.6%

Lee County: 11.1%

Ogle County: 10.2%

Stephenson County: 9.2%

Whiteside County: 11.6%

Winnebago County: 12.8%

For the entire region, the seven-day rolling positivity rate dropped slightly to 11.6%. On Oct. 18, 2,602 people were tested in Region 1 for COVID-19. Of those tested, 260 tests came back positive, for a one-day positivity rate of 10%.

Region 1 hit a rolling seven-day positivity rate of 8% on Sept. 25. After three straight days of being at 8% or higher, new restrictions to be enforced on Oct. 3.



State health officials have continued to track the region's positivity rate for the virus to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

Since the region has been above 8% since the new restrictions have been enforced, the region is at more risk for additional restrictions from the state which could include more businesses being closed. There's been no word from the state at this time if/when new restrictions will be announced.