Groups donate $120,000 to Stateline charities

(WREX) — Wednesday was a big day for giving in the Stateline. Two local groups donated a total of $120,000 to three different charities.

Rock Valley Credit Union donated a total of $15,000 to Miss Carly's and Carpenter's Place. Each received $7,500, which will help both groups service the homeless and others in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hendrick's Commercial Properties in Beloit also steps in with a big $105,000 check for the Rock County Cancer Coalition. HCP raised the money at its annual 'Rockin' the Greens Golf Play Day last month.

