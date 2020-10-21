Groups donate $120,000 to Stateline charities

(WREX) — Wednesday was a big day for giving in the Stateline. Two local groups donated a total of $120,000 to three different charities.

Rock Valley Credit Union donated a total of $15,000 to Miss Carly's and Carpenter's Place. Each received $7,500, which will help both groups service the homeless and others in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's like Christmas, right? It's like being Santa Claus," Rock Valley Credit Union And both organizations that we chose for the recipients of this grant have given back so much to our community."

Hendrick's Commercial Properties in Beloit also steps in with a big $105,000 check for the Rock County Cancer Coalition. HCP raised the money at its annual 'Rockin' the Greens Golf Play Day last month.