Giuliani caught in hotel bedroom scene in new ‘Borat’ film

NEW YORK (AP) — Rudy Giuliani is shown with his hand down his pants after flirting with a young actress pretending to be a television journalist in a scene in Sacha Baron Cohen’s latest mockumentary, a sequel to his hit “Borat” film. The scene in a New York hotel room in July — which resulted in Giuliani calling police —is broken up when Baron Cohen, as his fictional journalist character Borat, bursts into the room screaming at Giuliani. Trolling those close to President Donald Trump is a central theme of the new “Borat” film, a sequel to the 2006 mockumentary that saw Baron Cohen’s character travel the United States, espousing sexist, racist and anti-Semitic views.