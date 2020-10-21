FBI: Russia, Iran obtain some voter registration data, aiming to interfere in election.

(WREX, ASSOCIATED PRESS)-- The FBI says Iran and Russia have both obtained voter registration information in an attempt to intimidate and sway voters, and cause chaos in the U.S. election.

The U.S. Government's National Intelligence Director says Russia and Iran have obtained U.S. voting registration information. John Ratcliffe, the intelligence director, spoke at a rare news conference Wednesday night. Ratcliffe and FBI Director Christopher Wray say the U.S. will impose costs on any foreign countries interfering in the 2020 election.

In that news conference, officials say Iran has specifically sent spoofed emails to voters in an effort to sway them and damage President Donald Trump. Plus, officials say a spoofed video from Iran is circulating implying fraudulent ballots are being cast in the U.S. from overseas.

They went on to say Russia has obtained some voter information, but did not say if Russia was contacting voters.

FBI Director Christopher Wray says, despite foreign efforts to interfere, "you should be confident that your vote counts."