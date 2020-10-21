Ericsson earnings boosted by 5G network rollouts

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish telecom equipment maker Ericsson has reported upbeat third quarter earnings, helped mainly by the rollout of 5G wireless networks in China and a strong U.S. market. The Stockholm-based company said Wednesday that net profit for the July-September period was 5.6 billion kronor, or $640 million. That compares with a loss of 6.9 billion kronor the previous year. Sales were up 1% at at 57.5 billion kronor. The CEO said the company’s 5G contracts in mainland China are contributing to earnings. Ericsson also said it got a contract in Sweden a day after the country banned rival Huawei from providing 5G networks.