Cyprus, Greece, Egypt to Turkey: drop the rancor, join us

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The leaders of Cyprus, Egypt and Greece have renewed an invitation to Turkey to become a partner in reaping the potential benefits of offshore gas deposits, while urging Ankara to end its “aggressive” actions that undermine stability in the eastern Mediterranean. Their one-day regional summit in Cyprus came amid high tension between neighbors and NATO allies Greece and Turkey over maritime borders, after Ankara sent a research vessel, escorted by warships, to disputed waters between the Greek islands, southern Turkey and Cyprus. Turkey has also sent drilling ships where Cyprus says it has exclusive economic rights.