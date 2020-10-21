 Skip to Content

UPDATE: Missing 3-year-old girl in Crystal Lake found safe, unharmed

UPDATE: CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WREX) — Authorities say the missing 3-year-old girl from Crystal Lake has been found safe and unharmed.

Authorities say they're still investigating the case.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WREX) — The Crystal Lake Police Department are looking for a missing a 3-year-old girl.

Police say the girl's mother reported her missing around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the girl, who goes by Ivy, was last scene wearing a purple long sleeve Nike shirt, black leggings, and black Nike shoes.  She is white and has reddish/blond hair. 

The girl was last scene in the area of Berkshire Lane and Somerset Lane in Crystal Lake. 

Please call 911 or 815-356-3620 if you have information relating to this missing child. 

