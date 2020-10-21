COVID-19 positivity rate drops slightly in Region 1, still above 11 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 in Region 1 has dropped slightly.



As of Oct. 18, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate dropped slightly to 11.6%, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. On Oct. 18, 2,602 people were tested in Region 1 for COVID-19. Of those tested, 260 tests came back positive, for a one-day positivity rate of 10%.



Region 1 hit a rolling seven-day positivity rate of 8% on Sept. 25. After three straight days of being at 8% or higher, new restrictions to be enforced on Oct. 3.



State health officials have continued to track the region's positivity rate for the virus to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.

Since the region has been above 8% since the new restrictions have been enforced, the region is at more risk for additional restrictions from the state which could include more businesses being closed. There's been no word from the state at this time if/when new restrictions will be announced.

4 of the state's 11 regions are now under new restrictions because of the rolling positivity rate being above 8%. On Tuesday, Governor Pritzker said the rolling positivity rate is rising in every region.



On Wednesday, IDPH reported 4,342 new cases of the virus, along with 69 new deaths. It's the highest one day death toll in the state since June 17. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 355,217 cases, including 9,345 deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 14 – October 20 is 5.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,791 specimens for a total of 6,950,105. As of last night, 2,338 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 502 patients were in the ICU and 194 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.