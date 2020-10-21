County Clerks say expect possible delay in final results of Election Day

STATELINE (WREX) —When it comes to Election day this year, Winnbeago County Clerk Lori Gummow says people shouldn't expect the final results on Election Day.

"As long as your ballot is post marked to Novemebr 3, we have two weeks to count those ballots. Which is part of the reason I am trying to get people the message, don't be surprised if we don't have final results on election night," said Gummow.

She adds there is a record number of people who have registered to vote this year. Many are either voting by mail or voting early.

Ogle County Clerk Laura Cook says voters in Ogle County may have a good idea of who will win on election night, but that doesn't mean election day won't be a long one.

"I think we are going to have a big turn out, I think a lot of people who received a vote by mail ballots are going to want to vote in person, and I think there will be long lines because of social distancing," said Cook.

Both county clerks say election judges are taking extra precautions on Election Day because of the pandemic.

They add there are ways you can help make things easier for election officials if you plan to vote in person

"We are asking voters to please where facemasks, the election judges will be wearing face shields," said Cook.

"We still encourage people to go mid-morning, mid-afternoon, try to get there in the off times," said Gummow.

Both are still encouraging people to early vote or by mail.