Climbing temperatures usher in rainy, stormy pattern for week’s end

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Each day this week, temperatures have gradually warmed. The warming trend eventually gives way to rain and thunderstorm chances, especially by Thursday.

Temperatures continue climbing:

Across the region early Wednesday, temperatures are 10° to 15° warmer than early Tuesday. This warmer start belies a warmer day Wednesday, as highs top out in the middle 50s.

Even warmer temperatures are ahead for Thursday, with highs topping out in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Some models even suggest highs top out in the middle to upper 70s Thursday, a far cry from Monday's 45° high. Enjoy the brief warm-up Thursday, because temperatures drop back into the upper 40s by the weekend. While temperatures through the work week climb, the threat for storms return to the forecast.

Temperatures Thursday drop into the upper 40s by Saturday.

Mostly dry Wednesday:

The rain gear isn't necessary through much of the daylight hours Wednesday. Patchy fog is possible early in the day thanks to Tuesday's night shower activity. Dense fog isn't likely, but something to be mindful of if your morning commute takes you through rural areas.

Any fog that does manage to develop should dissipate by 7 a.m., with mostly cloudy skies sticking around. Model guidance hints at more sunshine than cloud cover, though I am skeptical of this and think mostly cloudy skies are most likely.

Wednesday features dry weather through the afternoon, with rain chances after sunset.

Regardless of percentage of clouds in the sky, dry conditions should persist as high pressure briefly builds into place. Rain chances hold off until after sunset, as a lifting warm front slides through Northern Illinois.

Rain and storms possible Wednesday night:

A warm front is poised to lift through the region overnight Wednesday into the predawn hours Thursday. As warmer and more moist air surges northward, showers and thunderstorms become likely.

Two rounds of storms are possible through the rest of the work week.

If you have a commute that typically takes place before 7 a.m., you'll need the rain gear. Model guidance suggests showers and thunderstorms likely between 3 and 7 a.m. Thursday, some of which could pack a punch. The threat for severe weather early Thursday is minimal, but that could change with the second round of storms overnight Thursday.

Few severe possible storms early Friday:

The Storm Prediction Center has at least part of the Stateline under a "marginal" risk for severe weather. Since it's been a while since we've talked about severe potential, this risk is a 1 on a 1-to-5 scale.

In terms of timing out Friday morning's storm threat, it again looks to be an early morning potential. The risk, which comes alongside a potent cold front, moves in shortly after midnight and should diminish by sunrise Friday.

All threats are on the table, with hail and high wind being the primary concerns. An isolated tornado is possible, but this is a conditional threat, meaning that ingredients need to come together just right for it to come to fruition.