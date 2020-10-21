 Skip to Content

Boone County awarded federal grant to help fight opioid epidemic

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — More than half-a-million dollars is coming to Boone County to help it fight against opioid addiction.

The county got a federal grant worth $599,000. The money is going to he Boone County Behavioral Health Task Force. That task force, which formed in 2017, focuses on treatment and reducing overdoses.

The fatal overdose rate in Boone County hovered over the state average for several years.

Leaders say the money will help them fill the gaps to fight the crisis.

"It's extremely important that if we have members of the community that need additional services that are struggling with a public health and safety issue that we address those things head on. And the only way to do that in a community that's small with limited resources is if we pool all those resources together," said Amanda Mehl, the Boone County Public Health Administrator.

This is the second time the county got this federal grant. It has now received a total of nearly $2 million.

