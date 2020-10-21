As pandemic forces a number of longtime election judges to retire, election officials say others are rising to the occasion

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 2020 is a year of firsts. This Election Day will be no different.

The people who are tasked with ensuring a fair, accurate, and smooth voting process say they have fewer experienced employees they typically rely on.

"We have had a lot that retired," says Ogle County Clerk Laura Cook.

"I have also lost a lot of my experienced judges," adds Boone County Clerk Julie Stapler.

"We of course have had a few that said they didn't feel comfortable being an election judge," says Rockford Board of Elections Executive Director Stacey Bixby.

So which workers make up the majority of those not returning this year? According to local election officials, it's the senior and retired population.

"Statistically the average age of a poll worker is 61," says Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow. "You have to think about it's people who can devote and entire day to the election process."

This retired and predominantly older population is also one that's at a greater risk for health complications from COVID-19. Which is why election officials believe they're seeing fewer sign up to be a judge this year. However, this doesn't mean election boards are seeing major vacancies this year.

"We have had a tremendous reply this year," says Bixby.

A student election judge program is booming this year, according to Bixby.

"We have like 80 judges from the high school, and that could be in part because schools are closed this year," says Bixby.

Encouraged by their parents and teachers, students like Alex Wuori and David Castillo are stepping up to the plate.

"Since I can't really vote for my opinion I may as well help out," says Wuori. "Kind of a better understanding of how Election Day goes and just like how it plays and how I can help."

"Yeah just to get more informed and know a little more younger so I know how to make my decisions in the future," adds Castillo. "It's still a way of doing my part in my community I guess."

The student judge program is also doing well in Boone County.

"The older judges really enjoy them," says Stapler. "They are not intimidated by some of the equipment we have that's new and touchscreen. I can definitely tell that the demographical age has lowered for this election."

Stapler says another piece driving younger interest in the position is websites and social media accounts like Power the Polls and Fair Elections Center.

"I believe on Facebook if they clicked on that link it went directly to to the state board of elections," says Stapler. "So they've been sending us excel spreadsheets with people who would like to be a potential election. So that's been fantastic"

A trend that's also happening in Ogle County.

"They've actually been recruiting these judges and sending us the information, we've had quite a few of them that way," says Cook.

While fewer of the veteran poll workers are on staff this year, leaders believe the training judges receive along with the strategic way polls are staffed will ensure well run voting sites.

"But now the balance is finding how many trained judges can I put with some election judges that have never done it before," says Cook. "There's the fine balance of figuring that out."

Even though election boards across the stateline say they're in good shape, they know the final days leading up to Election Day are critical, and come with uncertainty.

"Everything with COVID-19 and the pandemic is so fluid that at the last minute we could get a lot of cancellations," says Bixby." I'm hoping that's not the case but it very well could happen."

Which is why these election authorities swear by a certain strategy.

"We never turn down election judges who are interested at any point in time," says Stapler with a laugh.

If you're are interested in finding more information on becoming election judge - check out the links below:



ROCKFORD

WINNEBAGO COUNTY

OGLE COUNTY

BOONE COUNTY

LEE COUNTY

STEPHENSON COUNTY

