Alabama lieutenant governor tests positive for COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s lieutenant governor says he has tested positive for COVID-19. Republican Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth on Wednesday announced that he took a test after being notified that a member of his Sunday school class tested positive. He says he has no symptoms. Ainsworth has criticized mandatory mask orders, although he says he personally wears one in his daily activities, including church. He said even people who are cautious can be at risk. Numbers show the coronavirus pandemic appears to be worsening again in Alabama after weeks of improvement. Nearly 175,000 people in Alabama have contracted the virus since the pandemic began and at least 2,805 have died.