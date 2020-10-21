Aaron Lynch comes out of retirement, looks to rejoin Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Veteran defensive end/linebacker Aaron Lynch has unretired and been reinstated to Jacksonville’s roster. Lynch walked away in August after just a few days of training camp. It was another blow to a position group that had two opt-outs, two season-ending injuries and lost defensive tackle Rodney Gunter to an enlarged heart. Lynch was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list Wednesday. He will have to go through COVID-19 protocols before he’s allowed to return to the facility. The Jaguars will get to see him practice before deciding whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.