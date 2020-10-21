3 more businesses issued notices to close in Winnebago County for not following COVID-19 guidelines

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Health Department has issued closure notices to three more establishments in the county for not following the state's COVID-19 guidelines.



Baseball Tap in Cherry Valley, Ref's Bar and Grill in Durand and Hoffman House in Rockford have all been given closure notices by the health department.



Here's what the health department said about the notices for all three establishments:

A reasonable belief exists that the premises identified in this Order has engaged or is suspected of engaging in a significant amount of activity likely to spread the following dangerously contagious or infectious disease: COVID-19.

Here's a look at the other five businesses which have been given notices to close:

Latham Tap West, 2402 Latham St., Rockford

Golden Corral, 995 S Perryville Rd, Rockford,

Doc's Diner, 6499 N 2nd St., Loves Park,

Fozzy's Bar & Grill, 6246 E Riverside Blvd., Loves Park,

Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Rd., Loves Park,

The City of Rockford says they'll continue to investigate complaints related to bars and restaurants exceeding a 25-person occupancy limit, or not complying with reservation, face mask, or social distancing requirements.

The city also reminds people the enforcement efforts are meant to protect public health through education and voluntary compliance.

In terms of fines and additional enforcement measures, such as a suspension of liquor licenses, will only be used as a "last resort" for businesses who put the community's health at risk, according to the City of Rockford.