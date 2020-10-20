Woman missing for 2 weeks found safe in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — A California woman who was missing for about two weeks in Zion National Park in Utah has been found. Park officials said 38-year-old Holly Suzanne Courtier was found Sunday by search and rescue crews in a thickly vegetated area along the Virgin River after park rangers received a tip that she was seen in the park. Courtier’s daughter, Kailey Chambers, told CNN that her mother hurt her head early in her hike and became disoriented. Courtier has now been reunited with her family. Authorities say crews began the search after Courtier did not show up for her scheduled pickup in the park by a private shuttle Oct. 6.