 Skip to Content

Wisconsin resumes COVID-19 updates after weekend upgrade

New
8:00 am Wisconsin News

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has restarted its daily COVID-19 update dashboard after a weekend upgrade, and reported nearly triple its normal number of negative tests as it caught up. WMTV-TV reports that the more than 42,000 total tests reflected in its Monday update surpassed the previous one-day high of nearly 19,000. That number was no surprise. The department had already said the break in reporting would likely cause a brief spike. The nearly 3,800 positive tests reported Monday places it among the highest single days ever recorded in Wisconsin. However, it remains in line with recent trends. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content