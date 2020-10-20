Wisconsin public schools enrollment drop adds to virus woes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State education officials say enrollment at public schools in Wisconsin has dropped by 3% this year. The state Department of Public Instruction says the numbers decline could further hurt districts already in a financial pinch because of the extra costs associated with COVID-19 pandemic, such as more laptops and internet hotspots for students and cleaning supplies. Some state aid to districts is decided on a per pupil basis, while other state funding is based on a three-year, rolling enrollment average. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the department reported 818,922 students for the 2020-21 school year. That’s a dip of roughly 25,000 students.