 Skip to Content

Wisconsin man shot and killed after officer involved shooting

Updated
Last updated today at 8:18 am
8:06 am NewsTop News StoriesTop Stories
Shooting Crime Tape

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a South Milwaukee police officer shot and killed an armed man after the man fired at the officer on Monday.

Police say they responded to a report of a suicidal person about 1:20 p.m. Monday and found a man on the porch of the home. Police say the man fired a round and an officer returned fire, striking the man.

The 43-year-old man died at the scene after police attempted live-saving measures.

The man's handgun was recovered. The officer, a 22-year veteran of the department, has been placed on administrative leave. An outside agency will be hired to investigate the shooting.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content