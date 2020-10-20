Winnebago County Coroner and wife could face special prosecutor in court

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz and his wife Michelle appeared in court Tuesday.



The coroner faces forgery and theft charges while his wife faces charges of unlawful use of a credit card, theft, and conspiracy.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office told Judge McGraw it's awaiting an answer from the Illinois Attorney General's Office if it will be sending a special prosecutor will take over the case.



The state's attorney's office has also filed a motion to substitute the judge, but that item won't be addressed until a ruling is made on who prosecutors will be. The same decisions are pending in Michelle Hintz's case.

Attorneys indicated a potential grand jury indictment could be coming as early as this week. The couple is due back in court November 4th at 10 a.m.