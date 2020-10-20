US home construction up 1.9% in September to 1.4 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home construction rose a solid 1.9% in September after having fallen in August as home building remains one of the bright spots for the economy. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that the September increased pushed home construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.42 million homes and apartments after a 6.7% drop in August. Applications for building permits, a good sign of future activity, rose an even stronger 5.2% to 1.55 million units.