Three parents part of group to stop impaired driving after their children were killed by drunk drivers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For law enforcement and the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists, or AAIM, the goal is to keep impaired drivers off the roads.

But all too often, a life is cut short before that can be done.

This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and 13 WREX spoke to two victim advocates about the legacy their children left behind and how they honor it.

Chris Krenzer was only 20 years old.

"He spent the day fishing with his friend and was on his way to his grandparents house to spend the night," Art Krenzer, Chris' father, recalls. "And he was struck at the intersection of Perryville and Newburg (in Rockford) by an impaired driver. He was struck between 93 and 104 miles per hour."

John Kreslin was just 19.

"He'd gotten into a car with a driver and three girls and they had all been drinking and the driver hit a tree going over 65 miles per hour," Rita Kreslin, John's mother, remembers.

Gone… Young lives lost in preventable tragedies.

"What get's lost is all the time afterwards," Kelly Krenzer, Chris' mother, explains.

It's a pain these three parents say never fades, but they have used their tragedies to create something positive.

"We keep reaching out to whoever will listen to us," Kelly Krenzer says. "It is not alright to get behind the wheel and be impaired."

After their son's death, the Krenzer's became victim advocates for AAIM. Rita Kreslin serves as the executive director, while the Krenzer's speak on panels across the state. Kelly Krenzer also works the courthouses of McHenery, Winnebago, Boone, and Stephenson Counties talking to victims and offenders.

"I don't sugarcoat anything," Kelly Krenzer says. "Their whole world turns upside down."

While the goal of AAIM is to educate, it's also to provide for victims.

"Paying utilities, buying groceries, helping with rent, medical needs, and funeral expenses," Kreslin says.

These three parents are working hard to try to make sure people don't get behind the wheel when they're not supposed to, so no one has to lose a child, like they did.

This year, AAIM is celebrating its 30-year anniversary. It'll be doing a virtual fundraiser on Friday, Oct. 23 starting at 7:30 p.m. It will stream online at aaim1.ejoinme.org/togetherwerise.