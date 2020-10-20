Stolen medals returned to family of Rockford WWII veteran

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Seven stolen World War II medals returned to their rightful owner Tuesday. Before then, the family of Army veteran Homer Stanger didn't even know he had received some of the highest honors in the US military.

The Illinois National Guard received the medals from the Wise, Texas, Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office seized them during a drug deal in 2014, and sat in an evidence room ever since.

A Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, a medal for good conduct, one from Japan for Army of Occupation and two other campaign medals are now back in the hands of Stanger's only living family in Rockford.

Kathy Anderson, Stanger's niece, received the medals Tuesday from Brigadier Mark Jackson, Joint Staff Director for the Illinois National Guard.

"I want to make sure he [Stanger] is honored," Anderson said. "Those medals aren't going to be just shoved in a drawer."

To honor her late uncle, Anderson said she will contact the Loves Park VFW in hopes to display the medals and a plaque about Stanger there.