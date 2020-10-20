Snowy start to work week gives way to warmer, potentially stormier times

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The start of the work week brought a dusting of snow to the Stateline, but as temperatures warm this week, rain becomes more likely.

Grab the rain gear:

Cloudy skies eventually give way to scattered rain chances later in the day Tuesday.

Rain becomes more likely late Tuesday afternoon.

The morning hours feature dry conditions, albeit mostly cloudy. Temperatures briefly dipped into the upper 20s and lower 30s over far Northwest Illinois, which could mean a few localized slick spots. Give a few extra minutes for the morning commute to work or school just to be on the safe side.

Temperatures early Tuesday morning were in the upper 20s in some spots.

Rain chances hold off until the late afternoon or early evening. A system strengthens north of the Stateline, with a warm front remaining to the north, keeping us on the "warm side." This results in a chilly rain by the evening commute, especially southwest of Rockford. As sunset approaches, a steady and light rain overspreads the Rockford region, persisting through the first half of the overnight hours.

After midnight, rain should become more hit-or-miss in nature and by early Wednesday, drier weather should return. While midweek starts dry, another round of rain and thunderstorm activity is set to return by late in the day. This time, storm chances return even later in the evening, likely pushing into the Stateline by bedtime for most.

As a warm front lifts north of the Stateline, rumbles of thunder are possible. Severe weather isn't expected during the pre-dawn hours of Thursday, but you might get an early wake-up call. Another round of thunderstorms are possible late Thursday as a cold front passes through the Stateline.

Severe thunderstorms Thursday should remain northwest of the Stateline.

Gradually warming temperatures:

Monday's high temperature managed to climb into the middle 40s late in the morning, but quickly dropped as snow fell. A gradual warm-up is ahead for Tuesday, with highs getting into the upper 40s to lower 50s, which is well below average. Temperatures steadily rise by midweek, with most of us getting into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Even warmer weather is on tap for Thursday, as highs soar into the lower to middle 70s! Enjoy the warm-up, because it does look to be short-lived. Temperatures by Friday drop back into the upper 50s, with upper 40s to lower 50s possible by the weekend.